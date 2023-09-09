Cypress Development (CVE:CYP) Trading Up 1.4%

Cypress Development Corp. (CVE:CYP – Get Free Report) was up 1.4% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$1.09 and last traded at C$1.09. Approximately 33,605 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 53% from the average daily volume of 71,527 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.08.

Cypress Development Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 42.83, a quick ratio of 42.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$1.09 and a 200 day moving average price of C$1.09. The company has a market capitalization of C$159.72 million and a P/E ratio of -43.60.

Cypress Development Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Cypress Development Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral properties in the United States and Canada. It explores for lithium, zinc, and silver deposits. The company's flagship project is the Clayton Valley project that covers an area of approximately 5,430 acres located in southwest Nevada.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cypress Development Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cypress Development and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.