Pacific Horizon Investment Trust (LON:PHI) Stock Price Down 0.7%

Shares of Pacific Horizon Investment Trust PLC (LON:PHI – Get Free Report) were down 0.7% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 561 ($7.09) and last traded at GBX 564 ($7.12). Approximately 114,360 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 22% from the average daily volume of 146,639 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 568 ($7.17).

Pacific Horizon Investment Trust Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.63, a quick ratio of 3.86 and a current ratio of 7.47. The stock has a market cap of £511.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -653.49 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 560.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 564.74.

About Pacific Horizon Investment Trust

Pacific Horizon Investment Trust PLC is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Baillie Gifford & Co Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Baillie Gifford & Co It invests in the public equity markets of the Asia Pacific region (excluding Japan) and of the Indian Sub-continent. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies across diversified sectors.

