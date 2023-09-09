Ampliphi Biosciences (NYSEAMERICAN:APHB) Shares Down 1.3%

Ampliphi Biosciences Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:APHB – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 1.3% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $2.92 and last traded at $3.06. 49,269 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 842,200 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.10.
Ampliphi Biosciences Stock Performance
Ampliphi Biosciences Company Profile
AmpliPhi Biosciences Corporation, a biotechnology company, focuses on the development of therapies for antibiotic-resistant infections using bacteriophage-based technology. The company is involved in developing AB-SA01 for the treatment of staphylococcus aureus (S. aureus) infections; and AB-PA01 for the treatment of pseudomonas aeruginosa (P.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Ampliphi Biosciences
- How to Invest in Casino Stocks
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 9/4 – 9/8
- Bank Stocks – Best Bank Stocks to Invest In
- The Best 5 Small Cap AI Companies to Buy Now
- Video Game Stocks: How to Invest in Gaming
- Miso Robotics Stock: Is an IPO Coming Soon?
Receive News & Ratings for Ampliphi Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ampliphi Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.