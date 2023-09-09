Canfor Pulp Products (OTCMKTS:CFPUF) Stock Price Up 5.2%

Canfor Pulp Products Inc. (OTCMKTS:CFPUF – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 5.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $1.45 and last traded at $1.45. Approximately 1,000 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 47% from the average daily volume of 1,902 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.38.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CFPUF has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Canfor Pulp Products from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday. TD Securities cut their price target on shares of Canfor Pulp Products from C$2.50 to C$2.25 in a report on Monday, July 31st.

Canfor Pulp Products Stock Performance

About Canfor Pulp Products

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.71.

Canfor Pulp Products Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and supply of pulp and paper products in Canada, Europe, Asia, the United States, and internationally. The company offers solid wood; bleached and unbleached softwood kraft pulps; and bleached, unbleached, and coloured kraft papers.

