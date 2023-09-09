Falcon Gold (CVE:FG) Stock Price Down 16.7%

Falcon Gold Corp. (CVE:FG – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 16.7% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03. 1,123,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 1,024% from the average session volume of 99,926 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.

Falcon Gold Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market cap of C$3.24 million, a PE ratio of -7.00 and a beta of 0.71. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.06.

About Falcon Gold

(Get Free Report)

Falcon Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in the Americas. It explores for gold, silver, and base metal deposits. Its flagship project is the Central Canada Gold Mine that consists of 117 claims located in North Ontario. The company was formerly known as Chesstown Capital Inc and changed its name to Falcon Gold Corp.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Falcon Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Falcon Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.