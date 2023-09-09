Critical Contrast: NerdWallet (NASDAQ:NRDS) & illumin (NASDAQ:ILLM)

NerdWallet (NASDAQ:NRDS – Get Free Report) and illumin (NASDAQ:ILLM – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, profitability and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for NerdWallet and illumin, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NerdWallet 0 2 5 0 2.71 illumin 0 0 2 0 3.00

NerdWallet presently has a consensus target price of $16.67, suggesting a potential upside of 97.71%. illumin has a consensus target price of $2.50, suggesting a potential upside of 52.44%. Given NerdWallet’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe NerdWallet is more favorable than illumin.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NerdWallet $538.90 million 1.21 -$10.20 million $0.01 843.84 illumin $93.10 million 0.99 -$580,000.00 ($0.08) -20.50

This table compares NerdWallet and illumin’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

illumin has lower revenue, but higher earnings than NerdWallet. illumin is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than NerdWallet, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

NerdWallet has a beta of 1.51, suggesting that its stock price is 51% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, illumin has a beta of 1.21, suggesting that its stock price is 21% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares NerdWallet and illumin’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NerdWallet 0.10% -1.93% -1.51% illumin -5.48% -11.54% -8.76%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

36.2% of NerdWallet shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 12.0% of illumin shares are owned by institutional investors. 45.9% of NerdWallet shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 12.0% of illumin shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

NerdWallet beats illumin on 12 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About NerdWallet



NerdWallet, Inc. operates a digital platform that provides consumer-driven advice about personal finance by connecting individuals and small and mid-sized businesses with financial products providers in the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, and Canada. The company's platform offers guidance to consumers through educational content, tools and calculators, and product marketplaces, as well as NerdWallet app for various financial products, including credit cards, mortgages, insurance, SMB products, personal loans, banking, investing, and student loans. NerdWallet, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is based in San Francisco, California.

About illumin



AcuityAds Holdings Inc., a technology company, provides digital media solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company offers a programmatic marketing platform that enables advertisers to connect with their audiences across online display, video, social, and mobile campaigns. Its platform also allows advertisers to manage their purchasing of online display advertising in real-time using programmatic ad buying. In addition, the company offers illumin, an advertising automation technology that provides planning, media buying, and omnichannel intelligence; and allows advertisers to map their consumer journey playbooks across screens and execute in real-time using programmatic technology. It serves Fortune 500 enterprises and small to mid-sized businesses. The company is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

