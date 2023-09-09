Guild of Guardians (GOG) Price Hits $0.0674 on Exchanges

Guild of Guardians (GOG) traded up 1.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on September 9th. One Guild of Guardians token can now be purchased for about $0.0674 or 0.00000261 BTC on popular exchanges. Guild of Guardians has a total market capitalization of $19.56 million and approximately $168,395.78 worth of Guild of Guardians was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Guild of Guardians has traded down 2.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Guild of Guardians Token Profile

Guild of Guardians was first traded on May 26th, 2021. Guild of Guardians’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 290,000,000 tokens. The official message board for Guild of Guardians is guildofguardians.medium.com. Guild of Guardians’ official website is www.guildofguardians.com. Guild of Guardians’ official Twitter account is @guildofguardian and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Guild of Guardians

According to CryptoCompare, “Guild of Guardians is a mobile RPG where players can turn their gaming passion into assets. It will be a multiplayer, fantasy, action RPG where players build their dream team of ‘Guardians’ and compete in a guild to earn epic, tradeable rewards.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Guild of Guardians directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Guild of Guardians should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Guild of Guardians using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

