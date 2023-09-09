JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) Shares Acquired by Dodge & Cox

Dodge & Cox grew its stake in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,221,949 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 188,100 shares during the quarter. Dodge & Cox owned 1.04% of JD.com worth $624,201,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of JD. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in JD.com by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 41,054 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,802,000 after purchasing an additional 2,474 shares during the period. Geller Advisors LLC acquired a new position in JD.com in the 1st quarter worth about $221,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in JD.com by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 365,130 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $16,058,000 after purchasing an additional 16,140 shares during the period. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. acquired a new position in JD.com in the 1st quarter worth about $863,000. Finally, Martin Currie Ltd. raised its holdings in JD.com by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Martin Currie Ltd. now owns 1,925,173 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $84,496,000 after purchasing an additional 200,856 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Mizuho reduced their target price on JD.com from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Susquehanna reduced their target price on JD.com from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 31st. StockNews.com cut JD.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Benchmark upped their price target on JD.com from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on JD.com from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.33.

NASDAQ:JD traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $32.40. 5,461,209 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,990,044. JD.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.57 and a twelve month high of $67.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market capitalization of $45.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.88, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 0.54. The business has a 50-day moving average of $36.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.65.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 16th. The information services provider reported $5.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.95 by $0.44. JD.com had a return on equity of 10.25% and a net margin of 2.04%. The company had revenue of $287.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $279.99 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.49 earnings per share. JD.com’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that JD.com, Inc. will post 2.48 EPS for the current year.

JD.com, Inc provides supply chain-based technologies and services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers computers, communication, and consumer electronics products, as well as home appliances; and general merchandise products comprising food, beverage and fresh produce, baby and maternity products, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, pharmaceutical and healthcare products, industrial products, books, automobile accessories, apparel and footwear, bags, and jewelry.

