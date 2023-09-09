Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc. (NYSE:BCSF) Shares Sold by Dimension Capital Management LLC

Dimension Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc. (NYSE:BCSF – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,604,770 shares of the company’s stock after selling 58,139 shares during the quarter. Bain Capital Specialty Finance comprises approximately 9.8% of Dimension Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Dimension Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Bain Capital Specialty Finance worth $42,969,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 1,099 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 37.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 34,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $540,000 after purchasing an additional 9,528 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 34,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $536,000 after purchasing an additional 3,920 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 63,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $986,000 after purchasing an additional 3,518 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 160.0% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 52,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $811,000 after purchasing an additional 32,000 shares during the last quarter.

Bain Capital Specialty Finance stock traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $15.95. 193,039 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 199,441. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.26. Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.06 and a 52 week high of $15.97. The company has a quick ratio of 4.84, a current ratio of 4.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

Bain Capital Specialty Finance ( NYSE:BCSF Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.12. Bain Capital Specialty Finance had a net margin of 41.01% and a return on equity of 11.24%. The firm had revenue of $75.72 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.53%. This is a positive change from Bain Capital Specialty Finance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Bain Capital Specialty Finance’s payout ratio is presently 87.36%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. TheStreet raised shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance from $13.25 to $13.75 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th.

Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc is business development company specializing in direct loans to middle-market companies. The fund seeks to invest in senior investments with a first or second lien on collateral, senior first lien, stretch senior, senior second lien, unitranche, mezzanine debt, junior securities, other junior investments, and secondary purchases of assets or portfolios that primarily consist of middle-market corporate debt.

