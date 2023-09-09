ClearBridge Investments Ltd Increases Holdings in PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG)

ClearBridge Investments Ltd lifted its position in shares of PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG – Free Report) by 49.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,679,682 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,553,257 shares during the quarter. PG&E accounts for about 3.9% of ClearBridge Investments Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. ClearBridge Investments Ltd owned about 0.31% of PG&E worth $124,180,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PCG. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of PG&E by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 178,625,714 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,132,791,000 after buying an additional 4,877,501 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of PG&E by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 134,314,990 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,171,873,000 after buying an additional 15,210,198 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in PG&E by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 47,300,517 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $564,768,000 after buying an additional 5,534,131 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in PG&E by 33.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 44,236,290 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $528,181,000 after buying an additional 11,067,137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in PG&E by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 33,171,890 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $540,431,000 after buying an additional 1,181,151 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.35% of the company’s stock.

Get PG&E alerts:

PG&E Trading Up 0.5 %

PCG stock traded up $0.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $16.96. 10,925,322 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,960,222. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $17.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.57 billion, a PE ratio of 18.65, a P/E/G ratio of 5.55 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.89. PG&E Co. has a 52-week low of $12.13 and a 52-week high of $18.19.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PG&E ( NYSE:PCG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.04). PG&E had a return on equity of 9.79% and a net margin of 8.79%. The firm had revenue of $5.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that PG&E Co. will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of PG&E in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. StockNews.com lowered shares of PG&E from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 25th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of PG&E from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. UBS Group upgraded shares of PG&E from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $19.00 to $21.00 in a report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of PG&E in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PG&E presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.14.

View Our Latest Stock Report on PG&E

About PG&E

(Free Report)

PG&E Corporation, through its subsidiary, Pacific Gas and Electric Company, engages in the sale and delivery of electricity and natural gas to customers in northern and central California, the United States. It generates electricity using nuclear, hydroelectric, fossil fuel-fired, fuel cell, and photovoltaic sources.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PG&E Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PG&E and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.