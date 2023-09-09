The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS) Stake Lessened by Dodge & Cox

Dodge & Cox lessened its stake in The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS – Free Report) by 0.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,722,126 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 258,300 shares during the period. Dodge & Cox owned about 10.30% of GAP worth $378,730,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GPS. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of GAP by 12.2% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,561 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 930 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in GAP by 208.4% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 6,923 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 4,678 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in GAP by 34.9% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,100 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 3,132 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new position in GAP in the third quarter worth $290,000. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its holdings in GAP by 15.4% in the first quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 38,200 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $384,000 after purchasing an additional 5,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.71% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of GAP from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of GAP from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of GAP from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Barclays upgraded shares of GAP from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of GAP from $10.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.92.

Insider Buying and Selling at GAP

In other GAP news, CFO Katrina O’connell sold 24,509 shares of GAP stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.36, for a total transaction of $253,913.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other GAP news, CFO Katrina O’connell sold 24,509 shares of GAP stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.36, for a total transaction of $253,913.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Horacio Barbeito sold 154,599 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.26, for a total value of $1,586,185.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 179,655 shares of company stock valued at $1,846,455 in the last 90 days. 30.81% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

GAP Trading Down 2.2 %

NYSE GPS traded down $0.25 on Friday, hitting $11.27. 3,938,126 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,043,195. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.94. The Gap, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.22 and a twelve month high of $15.49.

GAP (NYSE:GPS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 24th. The apparel retailer reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.58 billion. GAP had a return on equity of 5.06% and a net margin of 0.71%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.08 EPS. Analysts predict that The Gap, Inc. will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GAP Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 3rd. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.32%. GAP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 206.90%.

About GAP

The Gap, Inc operates as an apparel retail company. The company offers apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children under the Old Navy, Gap, Banana Republic, and Athleta brands. Its products include denim and khakis; eyewear, jewelry, shoes, handbags, and fragrances; and fitness and lifestyle products for use in yoga, training, sports, travel, and everyday activities for women and girls.

Further Reading

