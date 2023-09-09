Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) Shares Sold by Dodge & Cox

Dodge & Cox lowered its position in shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Free Report) by 0.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,209,672 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,550 shares during the quarter. Dodge & Cox’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $439,696,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OTIS. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in Otis Worldwide by 95.5% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Otis Worldwide in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. New Hampshire Trust acquired a new position in Otis Worldwide in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Disciplined Investments LLC increased its position in Otis Worldwide by 392.2% in the 1st quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares during the period. Finally, TFC Financial Management Inc. increased its position in Otis Worldwide by 34.4% in the 1st quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.48% of the company’s stock.

Otis Worldwide Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:OTIS traded down $0.26 during trading on Friday, hitting $82.71. 1,922,735 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,773,150. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $87.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $84.93. The company has a market cap of $34.06 billion, a PE ratio of 26.09 and a beta of 0.97. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 12-month low of $62.49 and a 12-month high of $91.33.

Otis Worldwide Announces Dividend

Otis Worldwide ( NYSE:OTIS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $3.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.59 billion. Otis Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 28.62% and a net margin of 9.59%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.86 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 18th were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 17th. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.90%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on OTIS. HSBC boosted their price target on Otis Worldwide from $81.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. TheStreet upgraded Otis Worldwide from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Otis Worldwide from $96.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Barclays dropped their target price on Otis Worldwide from $80.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Otis Worldwide from $88.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Otis Worldwide has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.86.

Insider Transactions at Otis Worldwide

In related news, insider Fernandez Bernardo Calleja sold 3,992 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.70, for a total value of $362,074.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 42,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,818,197.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Fernandez Bernardo Calleja sold 3,992 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.70, for a total value of $362,074.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 42,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,818,197.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Michael Patrick Ryan sold 6,372 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.50, for a total value of $576,666.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

About Otis Worldwide

Otis Worldwide Corporation engages in the manufacturing, installation, and servicing of elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

