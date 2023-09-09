Dimension Capital Management LLC Has $14.38 Million Position in New Mountain Finance Co. (NASDAQ:NMFC)

Dimension Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of New Mountain Finance Co. (NASDAQ:NMFC – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,181,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,378 shares during the period. New Mountain Finance makes up about 3.3% of Dimension Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Dimension Capital Management LLC owned about 1.17% of New Mountain Finance worth $14,381,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in New Mountain Finance in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in New Mountain Finance in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in New Mountain Finance in the second quarter valued at $49,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new position in New Mountain Finance in the first quarter valued at $74,000. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new stake in New Mountain Finance in the first quarter valued at $94,000. Institutional investors own 32.83% of the company’s stock.

NMFC stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $12.74. The stock had a trading volume of 195,581 shares, compared to its average volume of 306,612. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of 13.55 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.97. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.30. New Mountain Finance Co. has a fifty-two week low of $11.17 and a fifty-two week high of $13.45.

New Mountain Finance ( NASDAQ:NMFC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39. The company had revenue of $95.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.58 million. New Mountain Finance had a net margin of 30.01% and a return on equity of 10.95%. Analysts predict that New Mountain Finance Co. will post 1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. New Mountain Finance’s dividend payout ratio is presently 136.17%.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of New Mountain Finance from $11.50 to $12.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of New Mountain Finance in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

New Mountain Finance Corporation (Nasdaq: NMFC), a business development company is a private equity / buyouts and loan fund specializes in directly investing and lending to middle market companies in defensive growth industries. The fund prefers investing in buyout and middle market companies. It also makes investments in debt securities at all levels of the capital structure including first and second lien debt, unsecured notes, and mezzanine securities.

