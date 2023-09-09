Dimension Capital Management LLC Buys 553 Shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Dimension Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) by 0.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 111,083 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 553 shares during the period. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF comprises approximately 2.1% of Dimension Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Dimension Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $9,127,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SHY. WestEnd Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. American National Bank increased its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 53.4% in the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 55,400.0% in the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. 18.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SHY traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $80.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,582,633 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,370,277. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $80.48 and a fifty-two week high of $82.74. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.55.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th were paid a $0.2058 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 1st. This represents a $2.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.05%.

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

