Dimension Capital Management LLC Invests $289,000 in Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT)

Dimension Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 2,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $289,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPOT. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Spotify Technology in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Spire Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Spotify Technology by 148.4% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. increased its position in shares of Spotify Technology by 65.8% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. purchased a new stake in shares of Spotify Technology in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Spotify Technology by 40.8% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. 56.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Spotify Technology Trading Down 2.9 %

Shares of SPOT traded down $4.63 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $155.47. The company had a trading volume of 1,713,575 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,504,533. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $151.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $143.17. The company has a market capitalization of $30.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.06 and a beta of 1.73. Spotify Technology S.A. has a 12-month low of $69.29 and a 12-month high of $182.00.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Spotify Technology ( NYSE:SPOT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported ($1.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.80) by ($0.89). The company had revenue of $3.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.54 billion. Spotify Technology had a negative net margin of 7.79% and a negative return on equity of 42.48%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Spotify Technology S.A. will post -3.13 earnings per share for the current year.

SPOT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Guggenheim upped their target price on shares of Spotify Technology from $165.00 to $180.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $185.00 target price on shares of Spotify Technology in a report on Monday, July 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Spotify Technology from $156.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Spotify Technology from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Spotify Technology from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Spotify Technology presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $166.00.

Spotify Technology Company Profile

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

Featured Stories

