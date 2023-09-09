Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Shares Sold by Cresta Advisors Ltd.

Cresta Advisors Ltd. reduced its stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 23.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 110,869 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,069 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF accounts for about 11.9% of Cresta Advisors Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Cresta Advisors Ltd.’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $15,312,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bartlett & Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 35.7% during the first quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. JMG Financial Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 3.1% during the first quarter. JMG Financial Group Ltd. now owns 45,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,333,000 after buying an additional 1,397 shares during the last quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 2.0% during the first quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 78,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,863,000 after buying an additional 1,516 shares during the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 134,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,921,000 after buying an additional 2,331 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Delta Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 6.6% during the first quarter. Delta Financial Group Inc. now owns 28,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,907,000 after buying an additional 1,756 shares during the last quarter.
Vanguard Value ETF Stock Performance
Shares of VTV traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $142.63. 1,472,435 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,214,555. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $143.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $140.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12 month low of $122.54 and a 12 month high of $147.73.
Vanguard Value ETF Profile
Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.
