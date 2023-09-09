Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Shares Sold by Cresta Advisors Ltd.

Cresta Advisors Ltd. reduced its stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 23.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 110,869 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,069 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF accounts for about 11.9% of Cresta Advisors Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Cresta Advisors Ltd.’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $15,312,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bartlett & Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 35.7% during the first quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. JMG Financial Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 3.1% during the first quarter. JMG Financial Group Ltd. now owns 45,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,333,000 after buying an additional 1,397 shares during the last quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 2.0% during the first quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 78,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,863,000 after buying an additional 1,516 shares during the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 134,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,921,000 after buying an additional 2,331 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Delta Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 6.6% during the first quarter. Delta Financial Group Inc. now owns 28,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,907,000 after buying an additional 1,756 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VTV traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $142.63. 1,472,435 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,214,555. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $143.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $140.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12 month low of $122.54 and a 12 month high of $147.73.

Vanguard Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.