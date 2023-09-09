146,840 Shares in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NUV) Purchased by Cresta Advisors Ltd.

Cresta Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NUV – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 146,840 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,294,000. Nuveen Municipal Value Fund accounts for approximately 1.0% of Cresta Advisors Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Cresta Advisors Ltd. owned 0.07% of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 98.7% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,981 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,481 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 260.1% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 6,000 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 4,334 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 48.6% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,436 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 2,104 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.75% of the company’s stock.

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSE:NUV traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $8.37. The company had a trading volume of 270,930 shares, compared to its average volume of 421,902. Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.25 and a 1-year high of $9.34. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $8.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.71.

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund Dividend Announcement

About Nuveen Municipal Value Fund

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a $0.028 dividend. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th.

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund also invests some portion of its portfolio in derivative instruments.

