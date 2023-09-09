OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) is ClearBridge Investments Ltd’s 3rd Largest Position

ClearBridge Investments Ltd lifted its holdings in OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE – Free Report) by 31.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,610,075 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,567,512 shares during the quarter. OGE Energy accounts for approximately 7.9% of ClearBridge Investments Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. ClearBridge Investments Ltd owned 3.30% of OGE Energy worth $248,935,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in OGE Energy by 98,211.5% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,361,568 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $291,150,000 after buying an additional 7,354,080 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in OGE Energy by 24.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,013,271 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $286,001,000 after purchasing an additional 1,360,363 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in OGE Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $31,302,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of OGE Energy during the first quarter worth about $27,394,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in OGE Energy by 376.1% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 823,534 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,437,000 after buying an additional 650,568 shares during the last quarter. 66.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OGE traded up $0.58 on Friday, reaching $34.62. 1,476,428 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,297,106. The company’s 50 day moving average is $35.09 and its 200-day moving average is $36.05. The company has a market cap of $6.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.81, a PEG ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 0.72. OGE Energy Corp. has a twelve month low of $32.78 and a twelve month high of $42.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.84.

OGE Energy ( NYSE:OGE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.44. OGE Energy had a net margin of 13.98% and a return on equity of 9.99%. The company had revenue of $605.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $784.27 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.36 earnings per share. OGE Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that OGE Energy Corp. will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current year.

OGE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on shares of OGE Energy from $38.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of OGE Energy in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays started coverage on shares of OGE Energy in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet raised OGE Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised OGE Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $39.00 in a report on Thursday, June 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.88.

OGE Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and energy services provider that offers physical delivery and related services in the United States. It operates through Electric Company Operations and Natural Gas Midstream segments. The company generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy.

