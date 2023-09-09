Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI) Stake Boosted by ClearBridge Investments Ltd

ClearBridge Investments Ltd increased its stake in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Free Report) by 25.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,207,702 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 242,531 shares during the period. Crown Castle accounts for approximately 5.1% of ClearBridge Investments Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. ClearBridge Investments Ltd’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $161,639,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its stake in Crown Castle by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 2,734 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $505,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Crown Castle by 33.4% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,954 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $730,000 after acquiring an additional 991 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its holdings in shares of Crown Castle by 4,497.6% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 5,701 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,052,000 after acquiring an additional 5,577 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Crown Castle by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 4,802 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $886,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Crown Castle by 205.9% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 878 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 591 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Crown Castle alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on CCI. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Crown Castle in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Crown Castle from C$113.00 to C$106.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Crown Castle from $162.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Bank of America cut Crown Castle from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Crown Castle from $137.00 to $116.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Crown Castle has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.56.

Crown Castle Stock Performance

Shares of CCI traded down $0.83 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $99.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,988,346 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,662,194. Crown Castle Inc. has a one year low of $97.94 and a one year high of $177.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.07, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.04 billion, a PE ratio of 25.19 and a beta of 0.64. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $106.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $116.93.

Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.79 by ($0.74). The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. Crown Castle had a return on equity of 23.20% and a net margin of 23.85%. Crown Castle’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.80 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Crown Castle Inc. will post 7.13 EPS for the current year.

Crown Castle Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a $1.565 dividend. This represents a $6.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. Crown Castle’s dividend payout ratio is 158.88%.

Crown Castle Profile

(Free Report)

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 85,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Castle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown Castle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.