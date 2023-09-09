Cercano Management LLC Sells 1,950 Shares of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST)

Cercano Management LLC lessened its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST – Free Report) by 4.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 38,117 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 1,950 shares during the period. Cercano Management LLC’s holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services were worth $13,206,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,864 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,998,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 54.4% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 849 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $349,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the period. National Pension Service lifted its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 103,190 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $42,381,000 after buying an additional 394 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,716,312 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,579,876,000 after buying an additional 82,459 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 152.8% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,262 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,751,000 after buying an additional 2,576 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.23% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Silji Abraham sold 8,160 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $397.18, for a total transaction of $3,240,988.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,671,730.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, SVP Bernard Birkett sold 22,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.39, for a total value of $8,272,290.26. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,366 shares in the company, valued at $1,617,122.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Silji Abraham sold 8,160 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $397.18, for a total transaction of $3,240,988.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,671,730.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 58,752 shares of company stock valued at $22,713,817 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WST stock traded down $10.70 on Friday, reaching $393.16. 304,258 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 300,263. The stock has a market cap of $29.04 billion, a PE ratio of 57.31, a P/E/G ratio of 8.73 and a beta of 1.08. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a one year low of $206.19 and a one year high of $415.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.66 and a quick ratio of 2.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $387.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $361.15.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $753.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $755.71 million. West Pharmaceutical Services had a return on equity of 22.36% and a net margin of 18.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.47 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 7.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on WST shares. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from $400.00 to $420.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from $415.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Bank of America upgraded West Pharmaceutical Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $390.00 to $405.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on West Pharmaceutical Services in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, West Pharmaceutical Services presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $361.00.

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

