Cercano Management LLC Buys 30,688 Shares of OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF)

Cercano Management LLC raised its stake in OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF – Free Report) by 10.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 327,547 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 30,688 shares during the period. Cercano Management LLC owned about 0.27% of OneMain worth $12,145,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new position in OneMain during the 1st quarter worth approximately $14,461,200,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in OneMain by 129.0% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 710 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC grew its holdings in OneMain by 103.2% in the 4th quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 754 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in OneMain in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of OneMain by 402.5% in the 1st quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 1,005 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 805 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.70% of the company’s stock.

OMF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on OneMain from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of OneMain in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of OneMain in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $49.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of OneMain from $53.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on OneMain in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.31.

OMF traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $39.78. 427,711 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 673,725. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.79 billion, a PE ratio of 7.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.71. The company’s 50-day moving average is $43.49 and its 200 day moving average is $40.52. OneMain Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.77 and a 52 week high of $48.64.

OneMain (NYSE:OMF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $883.84 million. OneMain had a net margin of 14.60% and a return on equity of 22.23%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.87 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that OneMain Holdings, Inc. will post 5.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 7th were paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.06%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 4th. OneMain’s payout ratio is 75.05%.

OneMain Holdings, Inc, a financial service holding company, engages in the consumer finance and insurance businesses. The company originates, underwrites, and services personal loans secured by automobiles, other titled collateral, or unsecured. The company also offers credit cards and insurance products comprising life, disability, and involuntary unemployment insurance; optional non-credit insurance; guaranteed asset protection coverage as a waiver product or insurance; and membership plans.

