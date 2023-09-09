Cercano Management LLC Takes Position in JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG)

Cercano Management LLC acquired a new position in JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 439,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,662,000. Cercano Management LLC owned approximately 0.45% of JFrog as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FROG. Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new stake in JFrog in the first quarter worth approximately $255,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of JFrog during the 1st quarter valued at about $591,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of JFrog by 36.9% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,385,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,300,000 after buying an additional 373,500 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department purchased a new position in shares of JFrog during the 1st quarter valued at about $222,000. Finally, Wasatch Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of JFrog by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 3,261,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,260,000 after buying an additional 481,273 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.65% of the company’s stock.
JFrog Stock Performance
JFrog stock traded down $1.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $27.35. The stock had a trading volume of 831,345 shares, compared to its average volume of 798,722. JFrog Ltd. has a 52-week low of $17.11 and a 52-week high of $30.94. The company has a fifty day moving average of $28.23 and a 200 day moving average of $24.21.
Insider Buying and Selling at JFrog
In other JFrog news, CEO Ben Haim Shlomi sold 45,860 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.35, for a total transaction of $1,391,851.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,335,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $161,917,796.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Ben Haim Shlomi sold 45,860 shares of JFrog stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.35, for a total value of $1,391,851.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,335,018 shares in the company, valued at approximately $161,917,796.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CTO Yoav Landman sold 45,000 shares of JFrog stock in a transaction on Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.28, for a total value of $1,362,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 7,148,840 shares in the company, valued at $216,466,875.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 530,035 shares of company stock valued at $15,132,548. Company insiders own 30.60% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of JFrog from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on JFrog from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on JFrog from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on JFrog from $27.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on JFrog from $26.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $33.80.
About JFrog
JFrog Ltd. provides DevOps platform in the United States, Israel, and internationally. The company's products include JFrog Artifactory, a package repository that allows teams and organizations to store, update, and manage their software packages at any scale; JFrog Pipelines, an integration and continuous delivery tool for automating and orchestrating the movement of software packages; JFrog Xray, which scan JFrog Artifactory; JFrog Distribution that provides software package distribution with enterprise-grade performance; and JFrog Advanced Security, an binary scanning solution that offers secrets detection, contextual analysis, IaC scanning, container scanning, and others.
