Cercano Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE)

Cercano Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Free Report) by 54.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,321 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 71,208 shares during the period. Cercano Management LLC’s holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities were worth $7,576,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARE. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the fourth quarter worth about $2,277,135,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 8.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,138,718 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,152,452,000 after buying an additional 1,338,634 shares during the period. Centersquare Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 188.7% in the first quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 1,341,308 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $269,938,000 after purchasing an additional 876,725 shares during the period. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 3,924.1% in the fourth quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC now owns 538,222 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $78,403,000 after purchasing an additional 524,847 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,536,788 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $516,442,000 after purchasing an additional 446,033 shares during the period. 86.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Stock Performance

NYSE:ARE traded down $1.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $115.01. The stock had a trading volume of 591,108 shares, compared to its average volume of 687,257. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.11, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $119.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $121.98. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a 52 week low of $108.81 and a 52 week high of $172.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Dividend Announcement

Alexandria Real Estate Equities ( NYSE:ARE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.20 by ($1.69). Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a net margin of 20.65% and a return on equity of 2.54%. The firm had revenue of $713.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $700.22 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 8.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be issued a dividend of $1.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.31%. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s payout ratio is presently 147.18%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ARE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $137.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $180.00 to $160.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a report on Thursday, July 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $142.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $160.63.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Company Profile

(Free Report)

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE: ARE), an S&P 500 company, is a best-in-class, mission-driven life science REIT making a positive and lasting impact on the world. As the pioneer of the life science real estate niche since its founding in 1994, Alexandria is the preeminent and longest-tenured owner, operator, and developer of collaborative life science, agtech, and advanced technology campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, including Greater Boston, the San Francisco Bay Area, New York City, San Diego, Seattle, Maryland, and Research Triangle.

