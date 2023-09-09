Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) Shares Sold by Cercano Management LLC

Cercano Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Free Report) by 55.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,447 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 20,817 shares during the period. Cercano Management LLC’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $426,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the 1st quarter valued at about $12,846,400,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the first quarter worth $25,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in Enterprise Products Partners in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors own 26.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Enterprise Products Partners alerts:

Enterprise Products Partners Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE EPD traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $26.70. The stock had a trading volume of 2,574,346 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,966,972. The company has a market capitalization of $57.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.81 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $26.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.20. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 52 week low of $22.90 and a 52 week high of $27.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.91.

Enterprise Products Partners Increases Dividend

Enterprise Products Partners ( NYSE:EPD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $10.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.34 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 19.71% and a net margin of 10.39%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 33.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 14th. Investors of record on Monday, July 31st were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 28th. This is a boost from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.49%. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.97%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director William C. Montgomery bought 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $26.60 per share, with a total value of $1,330,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 114,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,052,562.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 32.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on EPD shares. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $32.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.70.

View Our Latest Analysis on EPD

Enterprise Products Partners Profile

(Free Report)

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Enterprise Products Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enterprise Products Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.