Head-To-Head Analysis: NeuroPace (NASDAQ:NPCE) and Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED)

Globus Medical and NeuroPace are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Globus Medical and NeuroPace’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Globus Medical 18.63% 12.13% 10.83% NeuroPace -77.25% -133.74% -38.30%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Globus Medical and NeuroPace, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Globus Medical 1 7 3 0 2.18 NeuroPace 0 1 1 0 2.50

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Globus Medical presently has a consensus target price of $69.75, indicating a potential upside of 37.17%. NeuroPace has a consensus target price of $8.00, indicating a potential downside of 3.03%. Given Globus Medical’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Globus Medical is more favorable than NeuroPace.

80.5% of Globus Medical shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 67.7% of NeuroPace shares are owned by institutional investors. 24.3% of Globus Medical shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 27.5% of NeuroPace shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

Globus Medical has a beta of 1.08, indicating that its share price is 8% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NeuroPace has a beta of 1.97, indicating that its share price is 97% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Globus Medical and NeuroPace’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Globus Medical $759.12 million 6.73 $190.17 million $2.01 25.30 NeuroPace $45.52 million 4.69 -$47.08 million ($1.70) -4.85

Globus Medical has higher revenue and earnings than NeuroPace. NeuroPace is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Globus Medical, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Globus Medical beats NeuroPace on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Globus Medical

Globus Medical, Inc., a medical device company, develops and commercializes healthcare solutions for patients with musculoskeletal disorders in the United States and internationally. It offers spine products, such as traditional fusion implants comprising pedicle screw and rod systems, plating systems, intervertebral spacers, and corpectomy devices for treating degenerative and congenital conditions, deformity, tumors, and trauma injuries; treatment options for motion preservation technologies that consist of dynamic stabilization, total disc replacement, and interspinous distraction devices; interventional pain management solutions to treat vertebral compression fractures; and regenerative biologic products comprising of allografts and synthetic alternatives. The company also offers products for the treatment of orthopedic trauma, including fracture plates, compression screws, intramedullary nails, and external fixation systems; and hip and knee joint solutions, including modular hip stems and acetabular cups, as well as posterior stabilizing and cruciate retaining knee arthroplasty implants. In addition, it distributes human cell, tissue, and cellular and tissue-based products. The company sells its products through direct or distributor sales presence, as well as its hip and knee products primarily through independent sales agents. Globus Medical, Inc. was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Audubon, Pennsylvania.

About NeuroPace

NeuroPace, Inc. operates as a medical device company in the United States. It develops and sells RNS system, a brain-responsive neuromodulation system that delivers personalized, real-time treatment at the seizure source for treating medically refractory focal epilepsy. The company's RNS system also records continuous brain activity data and enables clinicians to monitor patients in person and remotely. Its RNS System includes RNS neurostimulator, cortical strip leads and depth leads, and Patient Remote Monitor, as well as other implantable and non-implantable accessories. The company sells its products to hospital facilities for initial RNS system implant procedures and for replacement procedures. NeuroPace, Inc. was incorporated in 1997 and is headquartered in Mountain View, California.

