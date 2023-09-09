Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC) Shares Bought by Mirova

Mirova increased its holdings in Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC – Free Report) by 23.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,071 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,871 shares during the quarter. Mirova owned 0.06% of Ameresco worth $1,529,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. KBC Group NV raised its holdings in shares of Ameresco by 47.1% during the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 86,594 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,262,000 after acquiring an additional 27,737 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ameresco by 34.2% in the first quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 5,559 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 1,417 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ameresco in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,516,000. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Ameresco by 17.7% in the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 175,690 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,647,000 after purchasing an additional 26,445 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Unigestion Holding SA increased its holdings in shares of Ameresco by 9.5% in the first quarter. Unigestion Holding SA now owns 8,030 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 698 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.61% of the company’s stock.

AMRC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Ameresco from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Ameresco from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. VNET Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Ameresco in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. B. Riley lowered their price objective on Ameresco from $63.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their price objective on Ameresco from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.92.

In related news, Director Francis V. Wisneski, Jr. sold 2,163 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.13, for a total transaction of $108,431.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $560,252.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Francis V. Wisneski, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.07, for a total transaction of $86,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $481,350.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Francis V. Wisneski, Jr. sold 2,163 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.13, for a total value of $108,431.19. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $560,252.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,163 shares of company stock valued at $499,351 in the last three months. 41.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of AMRC stock opened at $40.94 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $50.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a PE ratio of 41.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Ameresco, Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.62 and a 52 week high of $76.54.

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.03). Ameresco had a net margin of 3.85% and a return on equity of 6.59%. The company had revenue of $327.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $290.97 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.62 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 43.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Ameresco, Inc. will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ameresco, Inc, a clean technology integrator, provides a portfolio of energy efficiency and renewable energy supply solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through U.S. Regions, U.S. Federal, Canada, and Alternative Fuels segments. It offers energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, energy security and resilience, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions for businesses and organizations.

