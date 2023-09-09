Logan Capital Management Inc. Buys 439 Shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

Logan Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Free Report) by 2.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 21,918 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the period. Mettler-Toledo International accounts for about 1.6% of Logan Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Logan Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $33,539,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 8.0% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 176 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 176 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 48.9% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 834 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,172,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 4.2% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 16,305 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $21,817,000 after purchasing an additional 662 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC acquired a new position in Mettler-Toledo International during the first quarter worth $626,000. 93.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:MTD opened at $1,130.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.98, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market cap of $24.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.42, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1,257.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,366.59. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a one year low of $1,065.55 and a one year high of $1,615.97.

Mettler-Toledo International ( NYSE:MTD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The medical instruments supplier reported $10.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.99 by $0.20. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 22.48% and a negative return on equity of 2,136.23%. The business had revenue of $982.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. Analysts anticipate that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 40.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet lowered Mettler-Toledo International from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,660.00 to $1,520.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 31st. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,454.00 to $1,366.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,470.14.

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company's laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, density and refractometry, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.

