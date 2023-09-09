Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) Shares Sold by MAS Advisors LLC

MAS Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD – Free Report) by 5.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,458 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 788 shares during the quarter. MAS Advisors LLC’s holdings in Starwood Property Trust were worth $256,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its stake in Starwood Property Trust by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 84.0% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,840 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 840 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Starwood Property Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 85.7% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,210 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 1,481 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE STWD opened at $20.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 2.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 1.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $20.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.76. Starwood Property Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.06 and a 12 month high of $23.97.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 17th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.34%. Starwood Property Trust’s payout ratio is 109.71%.

STWD has been the topic of several recent research reports. BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $19.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Friday, June 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $18.50 to $21.50 in a research report on Monday, July 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Starwood Property Trust in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities decreased their target price on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.70.

Starwood Property Trust Company Profile

Starwood Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Commercial and Residential Lending, Infrastructure Lending, Property, and Investing and Servicing segments. The Commercial and Residential Lending segment originates, acquires, finances, and manages commercial first mortgages, non-agency residential mortgages, subordinated mortgages, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), and residential mortgage-backed securities, as well as other real estate and real estate-related debt investments, include distressed or non-performing loans.

