Mirova Buys New Shares in International Paper (NYSE:IP)

Mirova bought a new stake in International Paper (NYSE:IP – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 40,428 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,458,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in International Paper by 4.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,929,748 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,331,687,000 after acquiring an additional 1,436,757 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in International Paper by 0.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,364,091 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,124,403,000 after buying an additional 218,754 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in International Paper by 44.0% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 8,517,708 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $307,149,000 after buying an additional 2,602,405 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in International Paper by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,909,773 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $273,915,000 after buying an additional 642,960 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenhaven Associates Inc. increased its holdings in International Paper by 4.7% in the first quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 6,365,425 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $229,537,000 after buying an additional 283,600 shares during the last quarter. 80.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

International Paper Stock Up 3.1 %

Shares of International Paper stock opened at $34.63 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $11.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.90 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.59. International Paper has a one year low of $29.00 and a one year high of $42.69. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $33.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.72.

International Paper Announces Dividend

International Paper ( NYSE:IP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.17. International Paper had a return on equity of 12.22% and a net margin of 5.14%. The business had revenue of $4.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.90 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.24 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that International Paper will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.4625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 14th. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.34%. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.57%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial lowered their price target on International Paper from $38.00 to $29.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of International Paper in a research report on Friday, August 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of International Paper from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of International Paper from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Bank of America lowered International Paper from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.82.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Allison B. Magness sold 3,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.75, for a total transaction of $104,775.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 21,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $668,496.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other International Paper news, VP Holly G. Goughnour sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.70, for a total value of $89,250.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $293,418.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Allison B. Magness sold 3,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.75, for a total transaction of $104,775.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $668,496.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

International Paper Profile

(Free Report)

International Paper Company produces renewable fiber-based packaging and pulp products in North America, Latin America, Europe, and North Africa. It operates through Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers segment. The company's Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

