1,373 Shares in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG) Bought by Lauer Wealth LLC

Lauer Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $318,000.
Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VOOG. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 14.4% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $867,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 6.6% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $933,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 159.3% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $918,000 after acquiring an additional 1,994 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 591.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 892 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 763 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 365.6% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $507,000 after acquiring an additional 1,444 shares in the last quarter.
Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF Trading Up 0.1 %
NYSEARCA VOOG opened at $256.79 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $256.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $241.19. Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $199.36 and a 1 year high of $262.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.70 and a beta of 1.05.
Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF Profile
The Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (VOOG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of U.S. large-cap growth stocks VOOG was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.
