Logan Capital Management Inc. Sells 3,320 Shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS)

Logan Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Free Report) by 1.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 193,413 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock after selling 3,320 shares during the quarter. DICK’S Sporting Goods makes up about 1.3% of Logan Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Logan Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.23% of DICK’S Sporting Goods worth $27,443,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 196.7% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 178 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 216 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators raised its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 60.0% during the 1st quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 288 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in DICK’S Sporting Goods in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. 68.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director William J. Colombo bought 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $110.00 per share, for a total transaction of $242,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 170,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,721,120. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other DICK’S Sporting Goods news, Director William J. Colombo bought 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $110.00 per share, with a total value of $242,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 170,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,721,120. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sandeep Mathrani purchased 1,300 shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $113.54 per share, with a total value of $147,602.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 6,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $754,700.38. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 30.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $140.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $141.00 price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on DICK’S Sporting Goods in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wedbush lowered DICK’S Sporting Goods from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $155.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $144.00 to $128.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, DICK’S Sporting Goods currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $143.17.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Stock Performance

DKS stock opened at $111.40 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.88, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.46. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a twelve month low of $98.01 and a twelve month high of $152.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $131.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $135.23.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 22nd. The sporting goods retailer reported $2.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.76 by ($0.94). The company had revenue of $3.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.24 billion. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a net margin of 8.03% and a return on equity of 40.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.68 EPS. Analysts predict that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 11.84 earnings per share for the current year.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.59%. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s payout ratio is 35.49%.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Company Profile

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the United States. The company provides hardlines, includes sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

