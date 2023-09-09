32,620 Shares in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) Purchased by Lauer Wealth LLC

Lauer Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 32,620 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock, valued at approximately $1,151,000. Walgreens Boots Alliance accounts for about 1.4% of Lauer Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of WBA. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 4th quarter valued at about $233,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 78.0% during the first quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,092 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $660,000 after acquiring an additional 8,368 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 16,000 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $553,000 after purchasing an additional 1,916 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 36.4% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 47,696 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,649,000 after purchasing an additional 12,736 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,821 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 784 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.92% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on WBA shares. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $38.00 to $32.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $40.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $36.00 to $29.00 in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.23.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Stock Performance

NASDAQ WBA opened at $21.99 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $28.04 and a 200 day moving average of $31.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.92 and a twelve month high of $42.29.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 27th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.07 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $35.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.32 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a positive return on equity of 12.62% and a negative net margin of 2.44%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.96 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 18th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.73%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio is currently -50.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP John Patrick Driscoll acquired 5,172 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $28.42 per share, for a total transaction of $146,988.24. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 59,050 shares in the company, valued at $1,678,201. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 17.50% of the company’s stock.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Profile

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through two segments, the United States and International. The United States segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

