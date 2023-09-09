Krane Funds Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in PDD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD)

Krane Funds Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of PDD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD – Free Report) by 9.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,366,806 shares of the company’s stock after selling 444,745 shares during the period. PDD makes up about 14.1% of Krane Funds Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Krane Funds Advisors LLC owned 0.35% of PDD worth $308,777,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PDD by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,124,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $566,528,000 after acquiring an additional 211,729 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of PDD in the 4th quarter worth about $501,089,000. Greenwoods Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd. increased its position in shares of PDD by 72.1% during the 4th quarter. Greenwoods Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd. now owns 5,578,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,931,000 after purchasing an additional 2,337,492 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in shares of PDD by 3,618.1% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 4,630,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,466,000 after buying an additional 4,506,101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in PDD by 4.9% in the first quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,812,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,374,000 after buying an additional 177,675 shares in the last quarter. 31.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PDD shares. 500.com restated a “maintains” rating on shares of PDD in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of PDD from $110.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on PDD from $79.00 to $95.50 in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. CLSA increased their target price on PDD from $95.00 to $114.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Finally, Benchmark lifted their price target on PDD from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $117.75.

PDD opened at $95.34 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $125.81 billion, a PE ratio of 23.66, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a 50 day moving average of $82.98 and a 200-day moving average of $77.04. PDD Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.80 and a 52 week high of $106.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

PDD (NASDAQ:PDD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 29th. The company reported $10.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.30 by $3.17. The firm had revenue of $52.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.39 billion. PDD had a net margin of 24.93% and a return on equity of 33.87%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 66.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.93 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that PDD Holdings Inc. will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PDD Holdings Inc, a multinational commerce group, owns and operates a portfolio of businesses. It operates Pinduoduo, an e-commerce platform that offers products in various categories, including agricultural produce, apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverage, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care, sports and fitness items and auto accessories; and Temu, an online marketplace.

