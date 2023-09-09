875 Shares in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Acquired by Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc.

Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $166,000.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Crane Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 31.2% in the 1st quarter. Crane Advisory LLC now owns 41,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,719,000 after purchasing an additional 9,807 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 58.4% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 7,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,491,000 after purchasing an additional 2,901 shares during the last quarter. Glenview Trust co increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Glenview Trust co now owns 65,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,455,000 after acquiring an additional 2,028 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 5.5% in the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 74,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,032,000 after purchasing an additional 3,849 shares during the period. Finally, Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,440,000 after buying an additional 458 shares during the last quarter.
Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.2 %
Shares of VB stock opened at $196.26 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $201.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $193.49. The company has a market cap of $44.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.14. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $168.65 and a 12-month high of $210.00.
Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Profile
The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.
