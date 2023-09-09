Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) Shares Sold by Mirova

Mirova reduced its stake in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Free Report) by 24.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 31,520 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 9,954 shares during the quarter. Mirova’s holdings in Masco were worth $1,567,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MAS. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Masco in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Accel Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Masco by 65.8% in the 1st quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 761 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the period. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new stake in Masco during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in Masco by 45.7% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 854 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in Masco by 105.2% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 913 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. 91.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Masco Stock Down 0.8 %

Masco stock opened at $56.24 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $12.66 billion, a PE ratio of 15.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 420.86, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $58.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.15. Masco Co. has a twelve month low of $42.33 and a twelve month high of $63.85.

Masco Announces Dividend

Masco ( NYSE:MAS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The construction company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. Masco had a net margin of 9.73% and a negative return on equity of 403.37%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.14 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Masco Co. will post 3.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 11th were paid a dividend of $0.285 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. Masco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.20%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on MAS. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Masco from $59.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Masco from $57.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Masco from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Masco from $66.00 to $74.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Masco from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, August 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.58.

Insider Transactions at Masco

In other news, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 188,040 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.77, for a total transaction of $11,239,150.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 200,305 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,972,229.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 188,040 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.77, for a total transaction of $11,239,150.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 200,305 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,972,229.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Renee Straber sold 41,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.13, for a total transaction of $2,518,556.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 31,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,955,854.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Masco

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

