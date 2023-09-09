HCR Wealth Advisors Has $211,000 Position in Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP)

HCR Wealth Advisors reduced its stake in Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP – Free Report) by 19.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,820 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,517 shares during the period. HCR Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Snap were worth $211,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SNAP. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Snap by 72.6% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 8,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after acquiring an additional 3,556 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in shares of Snap by 28.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 8,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after acquiring an additional 1,936 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its position in shares of Snap by 9.4% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 23,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $863,000 after acquiring an additional 2,061 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Snap by 0.7% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 786,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,305,000 after acquiring an additional 5,182 shares during the period. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Snap in the first quarter valued at about $3,216,000. 44.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SNAP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Snap from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Snap from $7.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. China Renaissance cut shares of Snap from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $7.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 28th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Snap from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Snap from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.41.

Insider Buying and Selling at Snap

In other Snap news, CEO Evan Spiegel sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.34, for a total transaction of $1,551,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,927,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,613,906.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Snap news, SVP Eric Young sold 95,303 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.24, for a total transaction of $880,599.72. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,648,859 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,715,457.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Evan Spiegel sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.34, for a total value of $1,551,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,927,844 shares in the company, valued at $40,613,906.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,613,627 shares of company stock valued at $26,824,101. 22.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Snap Stock Performance

NYSE:SNAP opened at $9.39 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.24 billion, a PE ratio of -11.05 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 5.16 and a current ratio of 5.16. Snap Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.33 and a fifty-two week high of $13.89.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. Snap had a negative net margin of 30.19% and a negative return on equity of 36.83%. Research analysts anticipate that Snap Inc. will post -0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

About Snap

Snap Inc operates as a technology company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a visual messaging application with various tabs, such as camera, visual messaging, snap map, stories, and spotlight that enable people to communicate visually through short videos and images.

