HCR Wealth Advisors Buys 401 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

HCR Wealth Advisors increased its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 15.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,972 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 401 shares during the period. HCR Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $607,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 860,164.8% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 694,655,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,811,125,000 after acquiring an additional 694,574,437 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $435,417,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $255,265,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 234.0% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,336,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,430,000 after purchasing an additional 936,030 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $170,306,000.

NYSEARCA VTI opened at $221.42 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $222.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $211.47. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12 month low of $174.84 and a 12 month high of $228.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $312.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

