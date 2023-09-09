Mirova Increases Position in ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT)

Mirova lifted its stake in ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT – Free Report) by 4.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 166,997 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,503 shares during the period. Mirova’s holdings in ChargePoint were worth $1,748,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. American International Group Inc. grew its position in shares of ChargePoint by 30.0% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 3,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 716 shares during the last quarter. Biltmore Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ChargePoint in the 4th quarter valued at $230,588,000. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in shares of ChargePoint by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 12,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its position in shares of ChargePoint by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 57,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $551,000 after buying an additional 914 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Manhattan Co. grew its position in shares of ChargePoint by 65.4% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 3,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 1,220 shares during the last quarter. 45.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at ChargePoint

In related news, General Counsel Rebecca Chavez sold 4,751 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.03, for a total value of $38,150.53. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 352,431 shares in the company, valued at $2,830,020.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Pasquale Romano sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.15, for a total value of $81,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 4,148,054 shares in the company, valued at $33,806,640.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Rebecca Chavez sold 4,751 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.03, for a total transaction of $38,150.53. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 352,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,830,020.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 758,111 shares of company stock worth $6,603,697 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 12.90% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of ChargePoint from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of ChargePoint from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Fox Advisors cut shares of ChargePoint from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. R. F. Lafferty decreased their price target on shares of ChargePoint from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of ChargePoint in a research note on Friday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $9.00 price target for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ChargePoint has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.92.

ChargePoint Trading Down 9.1 %

CHPT stock opened at $5.72 on Friday. ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $4.96 and a one year high of $19.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 2.37. The company has a fifty day moving average of $7.93 and a 200-day moving average of $8.80.

ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 6th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.22). ChargePoint had a negative net margin of 65.71% and a negative return on equity of 101.63%. The company had revenue of $150.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.25 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.27) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. will post -0.76 EPS for the current year.

ChargePoint Profile

(Free Report)

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides electric vehicle (EV) charging networks and charging solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers a portfolio of hardware, software, and services for commercial, fleet, and residential customers. ChargePoint Holdings, Inc was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.

