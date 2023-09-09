11,790 Shares in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) Bought by Mirova

Mirova bought a new position in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 11,790 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,637,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PKG. ETF Managers Group LLC increased its stake in Packaging Co. of America by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 4,709 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $654,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. increased its stake in Packaging Co. of America by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 4,921 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $629,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. increased its stake in Packaging Co. of America by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 6,246 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $975,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV increased its stake in Packaging Co. of America by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV now owns 13,783 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,914,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC increased its stake in Packaging Co. of America by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 633 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. 90.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Packaging Co. of America alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on PKG shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Packaging Co. of America in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Packaging Co. of America from $122.00 to $137.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Packaging Co. of America from $140.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Bank of America cut their price objective on Packaging Co. of America from $145.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Packaging Co. of America from $128.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $131.50.

Packaging Co. of America Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE PKG opened at $146.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 3.35 and a quick ratio of 2.10. The company has a market cap of $13.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.49, a PEG ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.91. Packaging Co. of America has a 1 year low of $110.56 and a 1 year high of $158.66. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $144.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $137.62.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. Packaging Co. of America had a net margin of 10.79% and a return on equity of 23.30%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.23 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Packaging Co. of America will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Bruce A. Ridley sold 3,493 shares of Packaging Co. of America stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.22, for a total transaction of $542,183.46. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 14,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,178,357.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Charles J. Carter sold 9,263 shares of Packaging Co. of America stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.64, for a total transaction of $1,386,115.32. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,878,968.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Bruce A. Ridley sold 3,493 shares of Packaging Co. of America stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.22, for a total transaction of $542,183.46. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,034 shares in the company, valued at $2,178,357.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 59,783 shares of company stock valued at $9,023,216 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Packaging Co. of America Profile

(Free Report)

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through Packaging and Paper segments. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Packaging Co. of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Packaging Co. of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.