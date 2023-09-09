Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF (BATS:SHYD)

Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors LLC grew its holdings in VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF (BATS:SHYD – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 56,983 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,811 shares during the quarter. Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors LLC’s holdings in VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF were worth $1,270,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SHYD. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF by 67.1% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 53,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,186,000 after buying an additional 21,396 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 219,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,893,000 after purchasing an additional 17,288 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,069,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF by 41.1% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 384,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,556,000 after purchasing an additional 111,988 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning raised its holdings in VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF by 95.9% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 64,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,429,000 after purchasing an additional 31,410 shares in the last quarter.

BATS:SHYD opened at $21.91 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $22.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.21.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th were paid a $0.053 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 3rd.

The VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF (SHYD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted US bond index composed of high-yield municipal bonds with 1-12 years remaining in maturity. SHYD was launched on Jan 13, 2014 and is managed by VanEck.

