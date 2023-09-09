Warby Parker Inc. (NYSE:WRBY) Shares Sold by Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors LLC

Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Warby Parker Inc. (NYSE:WRBY – Free Report) by 0.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 421,942 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,843 shares during the quarter. Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors LLC owned about 0.44% of Warby Parker worth $4,468,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Warby Parker by 24.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 29,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $986,000 after acquiring an additional 5,641 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Warby Parker by 66.1% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 8,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 3,396 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Warby Parker in the first quarter valued at $277,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Warby Parker by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 190,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,457,000 after purchasing an additional 17,340 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Warby Parker by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,499,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,121,000 after buying an additional 14,620 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.24% of the company’s stock.

In other Warby Parker news, major shareholder Durable Capital Partners Lp sold 38,617 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.91, for a total value of $459,928.47. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,387,479 shares in the company, valued at approximately $123,714,874.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Teresa Briggs sold 9,720 shares of Warby Parker stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.94, for a total transaction of $125,776.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,820 shares in the company, valued at $178,830.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Durable Capital Partners Lp sold 38,617 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.91, for a total value of $459,928.47. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,387,479 shares in the company, valued at approximately $123,714,874.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 636,164 shares of company stock worth $7,734,545. 26.91% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE WRBY opened at $11.89 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.97. Warby Parker Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.50 and a 52-week high of $18.99.

Warby Parker (NYSE:WRBY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $166.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.63 million. Warby Parker had a negative return on equity of 21.07% and a negative net margin of 11.18%. Equities analysts expect that Warby Parker Inc. will post -0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on WRBY shares. JMP Securities assumed coverage on Warby Parker in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Warby Parker from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of Warby Parker in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Warby Parker from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Warby Parker in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.00.

Warby Parker Inc provides eyewear products. The company offers eyeglasses, sunglasses, light-responsive lenses, blue-light-filtering lenses, and contact lenses. It also provides accessories, such as cases, lenses kit with anti-fog spray, pouches, and anti-fog lens spray through its retail stores, website, and mobile apps.

