Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors LLC Sells 1,586 Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors LLC cut its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 5.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,326 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,586 shares during the quarter. Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $3,052,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MUB. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Tri Star Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. First Manhattan Co. purchased a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. EPG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000.

MUB opened at $104.92 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $105.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $106.42. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $101.35 and a 1-year high of $108.66.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

