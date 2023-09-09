Intact Investment Management Inc. Boosts Position in Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN)

Intact Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN – Free Report) by 29.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,202,619 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,175,310 shares during the quarter. Algonquin Power & Utilities comprises 1.8% of Intact Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Intact Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.76% of Algonquin Power & Utilities worth $43,650,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. SVB Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 15,683 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 704 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 66.4% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,526 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 1,407 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 12.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 12,676 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC grew its stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 4.3% in the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 43,960 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 1,831 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 2.5% in the third quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 77,088 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $841,000 after purchasing an additional 1,848 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 52.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Algonquin Power & Utilities from $9.50 to $10.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Algonquin Power & Utilities in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Scotiabank cut their target price on Algonquin Power & Utilities from $9.25 to $9.00 in a research report on Monday, August 14th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Algonquin Power & Utilities from $8.50 to $8.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, CSFB cut their target price on Algonquin Power & Utilities from $10.50 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.06.

NYSE:AQN opened at $7.11 on Friday. Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. has a 1 year low of $6.41 and a 1 year high of $13.94. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.02). Algonquin Power & Utilities had a positive return on equity of 5.99% and a negative net margin of 8.96%. The business had revenue of $627.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $611.83 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.16 earnings per share. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.108 per share. This represents a $0.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.08%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 27th. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s dividend payout ratio is currently -113.16%.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp., a renewable energy and utility company, that provides energy and water solutions and services in North America and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Regulated Services Group and Renewable Energy Group. The Regulated Services Group segment provides a portfolio of rate-regulated water, electricity, and gas utility services.

