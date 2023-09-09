Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors LLC Sells 33,282 Shares of HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB)

Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB – Free Report) by 22.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 116,383 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 33,282 shares during the quarter. HDFC Bank accounts for 2.2% of Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors LLC’s holdings in HDFC Bank were worth $7,759,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fithian LLC bought a new stake in shares of HDFC Bank in the 4th quarter worth $1,319,000. Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in HDFC Bank in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in HDFC Bank in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of HDFC Bank during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of HDFC Bank in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. 17.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get HDFC Bank alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently commented on HDB shares. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on HDFC Bank in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of HDFC Bank in a report on Monday, July 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of HDFC Bank in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

HDFC Bank Trading Up 1.9 %

NYSE:HDB opened at $64.36 on Friday. HDFC Bank Limited has a 12 month low of $55.22 and a 12 month high of $71.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $66.26 and its 200 day moving average is $66.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $119.70 billion, a PE ratio of 20.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.77.

HDFC Bank (NYSE:HDB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 17th. The bank reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.93 billion. HDFC Bank had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 22.03%. Sell-side analysts expect that HDFC Bank Limited will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

About HDFC Bank

(Free Report)

HDFC Bank Limited provides banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. The company operates in three segments: Wholesale Banking, Retail Banking, and Treasury Services. It accepts savings, salary, current, rural, public provident fund, pension, and demat accounts; fixed and recurring deposits; and safe deposit lockers, as well as offshore accounts and deposits, and overdrafts against fixed deposits.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HDB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for HDFC Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HDFC Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.