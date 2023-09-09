ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) Shares Sold by Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors LLC

Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 5.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 16,437 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,014 shares during the period. ASML accounts for 3.2% of Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors LLC’s holdings in ASML were worth $11,189,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC boosted its holdings in ASML by 1,500.0% in the first quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 160 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in ASML by 24.6% during the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 14,375 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,854,000 after purchasing an additional 2,835 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank increased its stake in ASML by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 3,140 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,137,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. BOKF NA raised its holdings in shares of ASML by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. BOKF NA now owns 4,342 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,372,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in shares of ASML by 1,211.4% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 10,373 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,668,000 after buying an additional 9,582 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.94% of the company’s stock.

Get ASML alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently issued reports on ASML. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded ASML from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $810.00 to $785.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. New Street Research cut ASML from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 16th. StockNews.com lowered ASML from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of ASML from $775.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Societe Generale downgraded shares of ASML from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $730.18.

ASML Stock Down 1.6 %

ASML opened at $627.86 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $686.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $672.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $247.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.87, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.45. ASML Holding has a fifty-two week low of $363.15 and a fifty-two week high of $771.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.34.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The semiconductor company reported $5.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.98 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $7.51 billion for the quarter. ASML had a return on equity of 79.17% and a net margin of 28.67%. On average, research analysts expect that ASML Holding will post 21.63 earnings per share for the current year.

ASML Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 2nd were paid a dividend of $1.6281 per share. This represents a $6.51 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. This is an increase from ASML’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 1st. ASML’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.76%.

About ASML

(Free Report)

ASML Holding NV engages in the development, production, marketing, sales, upgrading and servicing of advanced semiconductor equipment systems. It includes lithography, metrology and inspection systems. It operates through the following geographical segments: Japan, South Korea, Singapore, Taiwan, Chine, Rest of Asia, Netherlands, Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and United States.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASML? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ASML Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASML and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.