Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) Holdings Boosted by Intact Investment Management Inc.

Intact Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Free Report) (TSE:RY) by 77.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 552,236 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 240,765 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada comprises 2.2% of Intact Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Intact Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Royal Bank of Canada were worth $52,809,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Syverson Strege & Co acquired a new stake in Royal Bank of Canada during the first quarter worth $28,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new stake in Royal Bank of Canada during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in Royal Bank of Canada during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Royal Bank of Canada during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP increased its stake in Royal Bank of Canada by 1,772.7% during the first quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 618 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 585 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.02% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from $138.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 25th. CIBC cut Royal Bank of Canada from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from $122.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Finally, StockNews.com cut Royal Bank of Canada from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $138.60.

Royal Bank of Canada Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSE:RY opened at $88.09 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $122.99 billion, a PE ratio of 11.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $94.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $95.27. Royal Bank of Canada has a 12-month low of $83.63 and a 12-month high of $104.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Royal Bank of Canada Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 26th will be issued a dividend of $1.019 per share. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.63%. This is an increase from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada’s payout ratio is 52.92%.

Royal Bank of Canada Profile

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

