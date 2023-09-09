Generation Investment Management LLP Reduces Stock Position in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC)

Generation Investment Management LLP lowered its position in shares of Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,384,409 shares of the company’s stock after selling 220,612 shares during the period. Henry Schein comprises approximately 5.4% of Generation Investment Management LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Generation Investment Management LLP owned about 9.44% of Henry Schein worth $1,009,825,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 3,594.1% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares in the last quarter. Mirova purchased a new position in Henry Schein during the first quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in Henry Schein by 88.4% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 61.5% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares during the period. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of Henry Schein by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. 93.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Henry Schein

In related news, CEO David B. Brous, Jr. sold 11,157 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.86, for a total value of $835,213.02. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 68,690 shares in the company, valued at $5,142,133.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

Henry Schein Trading Down 0.4 %

NASDAQ HSIC opened at $73.88 on Friday. Henry Schein, Inc. has a 12-month low of $64.75 and a 12-month high of $89.72. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market cap of $9.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.83.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.03. Henry Schein had a return on equity of 15.76% and a net margin of 3.64%. The firm had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.16 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HSIC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Henry Schein in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Henry Schein from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Henry Schein from $76.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, August 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Henry Schein in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $96.00 price target on shares of Henry Schein in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Henry Schein currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.00.

About Henry Schein

(Free Report)

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners and laboratories, physician practices, ambulatory surgery centers, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

Further Reading

