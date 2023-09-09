Globeflex Capital L P Grows Stake in AVITA Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCEL)

Globeflex Capital L P increased its holdings in AVITA Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCEL – Free Report) by 183.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 118,862 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 76,856 shares during the period. Globeflex Capital L P owned 0.47% of AVITA Medical worth $1,661,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RCEL. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AVITA Medical by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 482,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,745,000 after buying an additional 6,995 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in AVITA Medical by 359.7% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 37,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $518,000 after acquiring an additional 29,019 shares during the last quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new stake in AVITA Medical during the first quarter valued at about $293,000. HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in AVITA Medical during the first quarter worth about $160,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of AVITA Medical by 727.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 5,282 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 29.88% of the company’s stock.

AVITA Medical Stock Performance

RCEL stock opened at $15.84 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $17.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.32. AVITA Medical, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.41 and a 12-month high of $21.70.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AVITA Medical ( NASDAQ:RCEL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by ($0.07). AVITA Medical had a negative net margin of 74.77% and a negative return on equity of 38.31%. The business had revenue of $11.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.20 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that AVITA Medical, Inc. will post -1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Lake Street Capital raised their price objective on AVITA Medical from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of AVITA Medical from $18.50 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of AVITA Medical from $19.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of AVITA Medical from $18.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of AVITA Medical in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, AVITA Medical presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.40.

Insider Activity at AVITA Medical

In other AVITA Medical news, General Counsel Donna Shiroma sold 4,193 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.84, for a total transaction of $66,417.12. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 42,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $669,350.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other AVITA Medical news, General Counsel Donna Shiroma sold 4,193 shares of AVITA Medical stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.84, for a total transaction of $66,417.12. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 42,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $669,350.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David D. O’toole bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.93 per share, with a total value of $89,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $125,510. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.96% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AVITA Medical Company Profile

AVITA Medical, Inc operates as a regenerative medicine company in the United States, Australia, Japan, and the United Kingdom. It offers regenerative products to address unmet medical needs in burn injuries, trauma injuries, chronic wounds, and dermatological and aesthetics indications, including vitiligo.

See Also

