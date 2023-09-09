Globeflex Capital L P Buys 15,053 Shares of Wabash National Co. (NYSE:WNC)

Globeflex Capital L P boosted its position in shares of Wabash National Co. (NYSE:WNC – Free Report) by 26.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 72,072 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,053 shares during the period. Globeflex Capital L P owned approximately 0.15% of Wabash National worth $1,772,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Wabash National by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 39,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $584,000 after buying an additional 1,595 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Wabash National by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 44,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $657,000 after acquiring an additional 2,628 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in Wabash National by 55.4% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 26,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,000 after purchasing an additional 9,533 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in Wabash National by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 42,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $626,000 after buying an additional 4,808 shares in the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. acquired a new position in shares of Wabash National during the first quarter worth approximately $403,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Wabash National alerts:

Wabash National Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:WNC opened at $21.45 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.39. Wabash National Co. has a fifty-two week low of $14.90 and a fifty-two week high of $30.10. The company has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Wabash National Dividend Announcement

Wabash National ( NYSE:WNC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.22. Wabash National had a net margin of 7.75% and a return on equity of 48.85%. The company had revenue of $686.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $739.98 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Wabash National Co. will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 5th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 4th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. Wabash National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.71%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on WNC. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Wabash National in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Raymond James cut shares of Wabash National from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on WNC

Wabash National Company Profile

(Free Report)

Wabash National Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes connected solutions for the transportation, logistics, and distribution industries primarily in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Transportation Solutions and Parts & Services. The Transportation Solutions segment provides dry van and platform trailers; refrigerated trailers; converter dollies; van bodies for dry-freight transportation; cargo and cargo XL bodies for commercial applications; insulated van bodies; stake bodies; platform truck bodies; refrigerated truck bodies; and used trailers, as well as laminated hardwood oak flooring products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wabash National Co. (NYSE:WNC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Wabash National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wabash National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.