International Money Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMXI) Shares Sold by Globeflex Capital L P

Globeflex Capital L P trimmed its position in shares of International Money Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMXI – Free Report) by 22.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 73,169 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,650 shares during the quarter. Globeflex Capital L P’s holdings in International Money Express were worth $1,886,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Voss Capital LLC lifted its stake in International Money Express by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Voss Capital LLC now owns 1,396,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,991,000 after acquiring an additional 119,487 shares in the last quarter. Norwood Investment Partners LP purchased a new stake in International Money Express during the fourth quarter worth about $2,870,000. Kerrisdale Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Money Express during the fourth quarter worth about $1,280,000. Riverbridge Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of International Money Express in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,865,000. Finally, Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of International Money Express by 5.8% in the first quarter. Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV now owns 587,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,135,000 after purchasing an additional 32,058 shares during the period. 84.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IMXI has been the topic of several recent research reports. JMP Securities downgraded shares of International Money Express from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of International Money Express in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Finally, Northland Securities reduced their price objective on International Money Express from $28.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd.

Shares of International Money Express stock opened at $17.53 on Friday. International Money Express, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.11 and a 52-week high of $28.24. The company has a 50 day moving average of $21.03 and a 200 day moving average of $23.42. The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The company has a market capitalization of $620.91 million, a P/E ratio of 11.61 and a beta of 0.51.

International Money Express (NASDAQ:IMXI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $169.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $171.35 million. International Money Express had a return on equity of 43.09% and a net margin of 9.33%.

About International Money Express

International Money Express, Inc, through its subsidiary, operates as a money remittance services company in the United States, Latin America, Mexico, Central and South America, the Caribbean, Africa, and Asia. The company offers remittance services, which include a suite of ancillary financial processing solutions and payment services; and online payment options, pre-paid debit cards, and direct deposit payroll cards.

